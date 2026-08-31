Ashwini Vaishnaw announces Semicon 2.0 will train 100,000 more engineers
India is stepping up its chip game: Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just announced that 100,000 more semiconductor engineers will be trained under Semicon 2.0.
The goal? Build a strong, homegrown semiconductor scene covering everything from manufacturing and chip design to advanced packaging and R&D.
This move comes as the world braces for a huge shortage of chip experts by 2032.
Semicon 2.0 targets 6 chip areas
India has already beaten its first target by training 85,000 engineers in just four years (way ahead of schedule).
Now, Semicon 2.0 is zooming in on six key areas: compute, memory, RF, power, networking, and sensors.
The plan includes developing around 100 chips being prioritized for development for fields like aviation and consumer electronics.
Students at 355 universities are already pitching in with 255 chips.
With countries like the US and China investing heavily too, India has approved 12 semiconductor manufacturing projects across six states to boost local production soon.