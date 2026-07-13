Ashwini Vaishnaw in Hyderabad urges Indian IT to lead AI
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wants India's IT sector to move beyond old-school software and start leading in artificial intelligence.
Speaking in Hyderabad, he called AI the next big thing for India's economy and encouraged tech companies and universities to team up.
There's even a new AI curriculum in the works, aiming to help students land jobs in cutting-edge tech.
Vaishnaw says electronics to reach 20L/cr
Vaishnaw also highlighted India's growing electronics scene: 12 semiconductor plants are being built, with some already shipping chips abroad.
Mobile phones have become India's top export, and he expects the electronics industry to jump from nearly ₹13 lakh crore to ₹20 lakh crore in the coming years.
For young people interested in tech, there are more opportunities opening up than ever before.