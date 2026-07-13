Ashwini Vaishnaw in Hyderabad urges Indian IT to lead AI

Vaishnaw says electronics to reach 20L/cr

Vaishnaw also highlighted India's growing electronics scene: 12 semiconductor plants are being built, with some already shipping chips abroad.

Mobile phones have become India's top export, and he expects the electronics industry to jump from nearly ₹13 lakh crore to ₹20 lakh crore in the coming years.

For young people interested in tech, there are more opportunities opening up than ever before.