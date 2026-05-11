Ashwini Vaishnaw says 4 semiconductor plants will operate by 2026 Business May 11, 2026

India is stepping up its chip game: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just shared that the country will have four semiconductor plants up and running by the end of 2026.

Two are already in action, with a third launching in July and a fourth set for late this year.

Vaishnaw called it a dream for decades finally coming true.