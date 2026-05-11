Ashwini Vaishnaw says 4 semiconductor plants will operate by 2026
Business
India is stepping up its chip game: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw just shared that the country will have four semiconductor plants up and running by the end of 2026.
Two are already in action, with a third launching in July and a fourth set for late this year.
Vaishnaw called it a dream for decades finally coming true.
India expands semiconductor and AI infrastructure
India isn't stopping at four: work on 12 semiconductor factories is in progress as part of building a self-reliant tech ecosystem.
The country's also going big on AI and digital infrastructure, with AI-related jobs growing 15% to 20% each year.
Google's bringing AI server manufacturing to India, and tax-free data centers until 2047 have helped attract nearly $200 billion in investments so far.