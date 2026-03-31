Ashwini Vaishnaw says India's 1st semiconductor fab will open 2028
Big news for tech in India: The country's first semiconductor fab is set to open in Dholera, Gujarat, by 2028.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the update at a new plant launch, calling it a huge milestone for making India more self-reliant in chips through the Semiconductor Mission 2.0.
India set for 6 semiconductor plants
Four more semiconductor plants are expected by 2026, with two extra on track for 2027, putting India firmly on the global chip map.
The mission isn't just about factories; it's also training 60,000 engineers across hundreds of universities.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted that products from the Sanand plant have already been booked for export and California companies are being supplied with intelligent power modules, showing how far Indian tech has come.