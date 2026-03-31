Ashwini Vaishnaw says India's 1st semiconductor fab will open 2028

India set for 6 semiconductor plants

Four more semiconductor plants are expected by 2026, with two extra on track for 2027, putting India firmly on the global chip map.

The mission isn't just about factories; it's also training 60,000 engineers across hundreds of universities.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that products from the Sanand plant have already been booked for export and California companies are being supplied with intelligent power modules, showing how far Indian tech has come.