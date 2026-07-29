Ashwini Vaishnaw says India's mobile exports rose 165-fold, production 6.27L/cr

India's mobile phone exports have exploded from just ₹1,500 crore in 2014-15 to a massive ₹2.59 lakh crore by 2025-26, an incredible 165-fold jump between 2014-15 and 2025-26, as shared by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Mobile production also shot up, growing 33-fold to hit ₹6.27 lakh crore.

Not bad for a country that was once mostly an importer!