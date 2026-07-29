Ashwini Vaishnaw says India's mobile exports rose 165-fold, production 6.27L/cr
India's mobile phone exports have exploded from just ₹1,500 crore in 2014-15 to a massive ₹2.59 lakh crore by 2025-26, an incredible 165-fold jump between 2014-15 and 2025-26, as shared by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Mobile production also shot up, growing 33-fold to hit ₹6.27 lakh crore.
Not bad for a country that was once mostly an importer!
Electronics growth, Semicon 2.0 approved
It's not just phones: overall electronics production grew nearly sevenfold, and electronics exports jumped 11 times over the same period (2014-15 to 2025-26).
To keep the momentum going (and meet rising demand for things like AI servers), the government launched the Semicon India Programme to boost homegrown chip manufacturing with help from companies like Micron and Sahasra.
With Semicon 2.0 now approved, India is aiming higher as a global tech manufacturing hub.