Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils 8 Indian Railways reforms to boost freight
Business
Indian Railways just rolled out eight big changes under its "52 reforms in 52 weeks" plan, aiming to boost rail's share of India's cargo (currently at 27%).
Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, these updates focus on cutting carbon emissions, lowering logistics costs, and making business easier for everyone.
Firms design wagons, container license ₹25cr
Industries can now design their own freight wagons, so companies like oil firms can build exactly what they need.
There's a new single license for container train operators that covers the whole railway network for ₹25 crore (no more route-by-route hassles), plus commodity-specific container designs and simpler pricing.
Other upgrades include all set to make rail transport faster and more efficient.