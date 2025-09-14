Asia Cup on SonyLIV: Streaming giant's big bet Business Sep 14, 2025

SonyLIV is streaming the Asia Cup for the first time, and all eyes are on today's India-Pakistan match in Dubai.

Even with boycott calls and political tension, SonyLIV expects a big spike in viewers and new subscribers.

The platform has poured $170 million into Asia Cup rights and is promoting hit offerings like Shark Tank India and MasterChef, hoping to hook audiences during the festive season.