Asia Cup on SonyLIV: Streaming giant's big bet
SonyLIV is streaming the Asia Cup for the first time, and all eyes are on today's India-Pakistan match in Dubai.
Even with boycott calls and political tension, SonyLIV expects a big spike in viewers and new subscribers.
The platform has poured $170 million into Asia Cup rights and is promoting hit offerings like Shark Tank India and MasterChef, hoping to hook audiences during the festive season.
Advertisers cautious due to economic uncertainty
SonyLIV is betting on cricket's massive appeal to drive sign-ups, but advertisers are still playing it safe because of economic uncertainty.
Plus, the government's ban on real-money fantasy gaming could mean a huge hit to sports ad revenue—possibly losing up to ₹14,000 crore this year.