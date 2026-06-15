Asia focused hedge funds surge in 2026 on AI rally

Funds reap gains from AI chipmakers

Funds like WT Asset Management's China Focus (up 103%) and E20 Capital (up 136%) scored big by betting on AI hardware and chipmakers such as Hua Hong Semiconductor and Zhipu AI (the latter saw its stock jump more than 10-fold after its January debut).

Market participants say Asia's lead in semiconductors gave these funds an edge, helping them spot opportunities early as investment pours into new tech development.