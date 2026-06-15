Asia focused hedge funds surge in 2026 on AI rally
Asia-focused hedge funds are having a standout year in 2026, riding the wave of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.
Exploding demand for AI tech and some supply-chain hiccups have sent semiconductor stocks (and markets in Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan) way up, even with global tensions like the Iran conflict in the background.
Funds reap gains from AI chipmakers
Funds like WT Asset Management's China Focus (up 103%) and E20 Capital (up 136%) scored big by betting on AI hardware and chipmakers such as Hua Hong Semiconductor and Zhipu AI (the latter saw its stock jump more than 10-fold after its January debut).
Market participants say Asia's lead in semiconductors gave these funds an edge, helping them spot opportunities early as investment pours into new tech development.