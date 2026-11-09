Asia Pacific markets rise on chip surge amid NVIDIA probe
Business
Asian stock markets kicked off Monday on a positive note, lifted by a surge in US semiconductor shares and easing worries about tougher AI rules.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index edged up 0.5%.
But the mood shifted as news broke that NVIDIA's board was launching an investigation into whether Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign espionage plot after admitting to employees that he was unfaithful to his wife.
US futures slip amid investor unease
This investigation has made investors uneasy. US futures for the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 slipped as people wait to see what happens next.
Markets are also watching inflation data from China and the US which could shake up interest rates.
Even with all this uncertainty, a gage of US semiconductor shares actually climbed 4.2% on Friday.