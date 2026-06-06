Asia-Pacific to add 2.4 billion fliers by 2044, IATA
India is about to see a huge boom in air travel; by 2044, Asia Pacific could add 2.4 billion new fliers, pushing passenger numbers from 1.7 billion in 2024 to over 4 billion, says the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Sheldon Hee from IATA called India one of the fastest-growing aviation markets and highlighted its key role in shaping Asia-Pacific's travel future.
Airports need over $2.4T by 2040
To keep up with all these new travelers, IATA says airports need serious investment, over $2.4 trillion by 2040, with more than half going to Asia-Pacific alone.
Projects like expanding Delhi Airport to fit up to 150 million passengers show just how much growth is coming.
Plus, aviation already makes up about 2.5% of the region's GDP and 2.2% of employment: every $1 earned in aviation sparks another $3.70 across other industries, making flying a real economic powerhouse for the region.