Asia-Pacific to add 2.4 billion fliers by 2044, IATA

Airports need over $2.4T by 2040

To keep up with all these new travelers, IATA says airports need serious investment, over $2.4 trillion by 2040, with more than half going to Asia-Pacific alone.

Projects like expanding Delhi Airport to fit up to 150 million passengers show just how much growth is coming.

Plus, aviation already makes up about 2.5% of the region's GDP and 2.2% of employment: every $1 earned in aviation sparks another $3.70 across other industries, making flying a real economic powerhouse for the region.