Asian markets bounce back as oil price worries fade
Business
Asian stock markets bounced back in a big way on Thursday, thanks to hopes that the US-Iran conflict might calm down.
South Korea's Kospi shot up over 12% after its steepest single-day fall, with tech giants SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics leading the pack—rallying over 15% and 14% respectively.
US markets also rallied
Japan's Nikkei also rebounded, surging 4%, while Korea's Kosdaq advanced more than 11% after previous losses linked to oil price worries.
The good news didn't just stay in Asia—US markets rallied too, with chipmakers like Micron and AMD among the top winners.
All in all, investors seem relieved at signs of de-escalation and are betting big on tech again.