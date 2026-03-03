Asian markets drop as Iran conflict pushes oil prices

Rising oil prices hit everyday costs and make travel more expensive. Japanese energy and airline stocks took a beating: Eneos and Idemitsu Kosan fell 6% and 4%, ANA dropped 2.4%, Japan Airlines lost over 5%, Korean Air tumbled nearly 9%, and Qantas slipped almost 3%. Major Asian indices also dipped, while US markets stayed mixed.

Why it matters?

It all comes down to uncertainty from the Middle East conflict.

Higher oil can mean higher costs in many areas, which can slow economies and affect travel plans or investments.

The market's choppy vibe reflects how global events can quickly shake up your wallet—even from halfway across the world.