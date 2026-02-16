Asian markets gain as US inflation cools
Asian markets saw a small lift on Friday after US inflation data for January 2026 came in lower than expected.
The Consumer Price Index rose just 0.2%, its slowest pace since July, which helped calm Wall Street nerves and sparked fresh talk of Fed rate cuts.
Traders bet on US interest rates dropping
Lower inflation means cheaper borrowing could be on the way, something investors—and anyone with loans—tend to cheer for.
Traders are now betting on US interest rates dropping as soon as June or July.
With holidays like Lunar New Year and Presidents' Day thinning out market activity, things might stay a bit quiet for now.
Bitcoin hovers near $68,700
Japanese stocks nudged higher, gold and silver slipped a little, Bitcoin hovered near $68,700, and oil prices stayed steady.
As Neil Birrell from Premier Miton Investors put it: "Overall, this won't change Fed policy, but it will ease the path toward a cut in rates sooner rather than later."