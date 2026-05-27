Asian markets hit new high as SK Hynix hits $1T

Micron tops $1T on AI demand

The buzz wasn't just in Asia: US tech stocks like Micron also soared past $1 trillion in value. Analysts say this surge is all about the massive demand for memory chips powering AI.

With everyone watching companies like SK Hynix to help meet these needs, it's clear that AI is shaping where the big money goes right now.

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped as talk of a U.S.-Iran peace deal brought some optimism for stability in the Middle East.