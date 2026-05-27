Asian markets hit new high as SK Hynix hits $1T
Business
Asian markets just hit a new all-time high, mostly thanks to a wave of excitement around tech stocks and hopes for less global tension.
South Korea stood out, with SK Hynix jumping 11% and joining the exclusive $1 trillion club alongside Taiwan Semiconductor and Samsung.
Micron tops $1T on AI demand
The buzz wasn't just in Asia: US tech stocks like Micron also soared past $1 trillion in value. Analysts say this surge is all about the massive demand for memory chips powering AI.
With everyone watching companies like SK Hynix to help meet these needs, it's clear that AI is shaping where the big money goes right now.
Meanwhile, oil prices dipped as talk of a U.S.-Iran peace deal brought some optimism for stability in the Middle East.