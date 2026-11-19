Asian markets were a bit all over the place this Thursday, as everyone kept an eye on Anthropic's massive $83-a-share IPO, the biggest debut yet for an AI lab.

Investors are also watching out for possible US interest rate hikes, which added some nerves.

Japan's Nikkei 225 went up 0.55%, but the Topix slipped slightly, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures dropped by 0.5%.