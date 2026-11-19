Asian markets mixed amid Anthropic's $83 IPO, US interest concerns
Asian markets were a bit all over the place this Thursday, as everyone kept an eye on Anthropic's massive $83-a-share IPO, the biggest debut yet for an AI lab.
Investors are also watching out for possible US interest rate hikes, which added some nerves.
Japan's Nikkei 225 went up 0.55%, but the Topix slipped slightly, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures dropped by 0.5%.
Currencies calm, US futures higher
South Korea started trading an hour later to help students taking their big college exam, while currency markets stayed calm, and the yen and the yuan barely budged.
Meanwhile, US futures looked up, with both Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 ticking higher.
After a recent tumble, oil prices have finally leveled off.