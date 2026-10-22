Asian markets mixed as oil surges and AI worries grow
Business
Asian markets were all over the place on Thursday, some up, some down, as oil prices shot higher and investors kept a wary eye on AI spending.
US tech stocks took a hit after Tesla lowered its spending plans (sending its shares down 3.1%), while Meta got a small boost with a 2% rise thanks to more investment in AI.
South Korea slips, Japan barely gains
South Korea's market slipped, Japan saw tiny gains, and everyone's feeling uncertain.
Oil prices are climbing fast because of Middle East tensions, with crude nearing $98 a barrel.
Meanwhile, BlackRock's Larry Fink warned that delayed data centers could push up inflation by making computing pricier.
It all adds up to a market that's juggling global drama and big tech decisions right now.