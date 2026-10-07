Asian markets mixed, MSCI Asia-Pacific slips 0.1% as Japan falls
Business
Asian markets were mixed in Wednesday trade and couldn't match Wall Street's recent highs.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific index slipped by 0.1%, mainly because Japan's Nikkei and Topix both dropped, while South Korea's Kospi managed a small gain.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures barely moved.
Yen weakens as Brent tops $101
Asian equities edged lower on Wednesday, while Wall Street set record highs on AI-led gains.
The Japanese yen weakened slightly against the dollar, while China's yuan stayed steady.
Meanwhile, oil prices crept higher (Brent crude topped $101 a barrel), leaving investors watching closely as high energy costs and currency swings could shape how companies perform this earnings season, especially with so much focus on AI investments right now.