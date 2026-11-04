Asian markets mixed reacting to US midterm election results
Asian stock markets were all over the place on Wednesday, with some rising and others slipping as everyone tried to figure out what the US midterm election results might mean.
South Korea's Kospi was up 1.48%, while Japan's Nikkei took a 1.55% dip after a holiday break.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index barely moved, just edging up by 0.1%.
Investors watch China reserve hike
Investors are watching predictions of a possible Democratic win in the US Congress, plus fresh economic steps from China, like raising its foreign-currency reserve requirement, which ended the onshore yuan's 13-day winning streak, the longest since 1996.
In India, GIFT Nifty pointed to a quiet start after last week's big gains.
Oil prices stayed high with Brent crude traded at $104.27 a barrel and WTI hovered near $97 a barrel as traders read mixed signals on the U.S.-Iran peace talks,
and Hong Kong got a boost from Vice Premier He Lifeng pledging on Tuesday to support a free and open economic environment in Hong Kong.
All these twists kept Asian markets on their toes this week.