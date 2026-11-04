Asian markets mixed reacting to US midterm election results

Investors are watching predictions of a possible Democratic win in the US Congress, plus fresh economic steps from China, like raising its foreign-currency reserve requirement, which ended the onshore yuan's 13-day winning streak, the longest since 1996.

In India, GIFT Nifty pointed to a quiet start after last week's big gains.

Oil prices stayed high with Brent crude traded at $104.27 a barrel and WTI hovered near $97 a barrel as traders read mixed signals on the U.S.-Iran peace talks,

and Hong Kong got a boost from Vice Premier He Lifeng pledging on Tuesday to support a free and open economic environment in Hong Kong.

All these twists kept Asian markets on their toes this week.