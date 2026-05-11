Asian markets rally on AI, South Korea peaks, Nintendo slides

Semiconductor index peaks, Brent nears $105

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index hit a new peak as investors doubled down on AI profits.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil surged over 3% to nearly $105 a barrel with the Strait of Hormuz still closed, fueling fears about supply shortages and higher global prices.

Geopolitical risks grew after President Trump called Iran's response to a US proposal to end the war "TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE," keeping markets on edge.