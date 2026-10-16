Asian markets rebound as semiconductors lift MSCI Asia Pacific 0.6%
Business
Asian markets made a comeback on Friday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index up 0.6%.
The boost came from semiconductor giants like Samsung and SK Hynix recovering after recent concerns about the artificial intelligence trade.
This positive shift follows a similar bounce on Wall Street.
Investors watch Kristalina Georgieva fireside chat
Even with chip stocks rebounding, overall market vibes are cautious.
US futures like the Nasdaq-100 dipped early in Asian trading, and Taiwan Semiconductor's shares dropped despite upbeat company news.
Investors are also keeping an eye on a fireside chat with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Bangkok, which could hint at future economic moves.
Plus, Indonesian stocks and new EU trade rules toward China are adding to the global market mix.