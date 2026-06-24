Asian markets recover from AI selloff MSCI Asia up 0.8%

Nasdaq-100 down 3.3% before Micron earnings

The turbulence hit US markets too, with the Nasdaq-100 sliding 3.3% and S&P 500 down 1.4%.

A major semiconductor index dropped about eight percent, showing investors are nervous about whether AI stocks can keep up their pace.

All eyes are now on Micron's earnings report coming June 24, as it could reveal how strong demand really is for AI hardware.