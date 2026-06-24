Asian markets recover from AI selloff MSCI Asia up 0.8%
Asian markets made a mild comeback on Wednesday, shaking off a steep global selloff sparked by worries about an overheated AI rally.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.8% after its biggest drop since early March, and South Korea's Kospi, heavily tied to chipmakers, jumped over 3% following a sharp fall the day before.
Nasdaq-100 down 3.3% before Micron earnings
The turbulence hit US markets too, with the Nasdaq-100 sliding 3.3% and S&P 500 down 1.4%.
A major semiconductor index dropped about eight percent, showing investors are nervous about whether AI stocks can keep up their pace.
All eyes are now on Micron's earnings report coming June 24, as it could reveal how strong demand really is for AI hardware.
Two-year Treasury yield dips to 4.2%
Micron shares fell by 13% Tuesday but are still up for the year overall.
Meanwhile, the two-year Treasury yield dipped to about 4.2%, easing pressure on the Fed to raise rates further.
Investors are also watching upcoming personal spending data for hints about inflation trends.