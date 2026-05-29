Asian markets rise as US Iran extend 60 day ceasefire

AI stocks push indexes to records

Oil prices slipped a bit as supply worries eased, and the US dollar lost ground against other currencies.

Meanwhile, Wall Street was buzzing: AI-related stocks pushed Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 to fresh record highs, with Dell jumping more than 38% after sharing an upbeat sales outlook.

The S&P 500 is now on track for its ninth straight weekly win, a rare streak that hasn't happened much since 1985.