Asian markets rise as US Iran extend 60 day ceasefire
Business
Asian markets got a boost after the US and Iran tentatively agreed to extend their ceasefire by 60 days, opening the door for new nuclear talks.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.6%, South Korea's KOSPI rose 1.7%, and overall, Asian stocks saw solid gains.
AI stocks push indexes to records
Oil prices slipped a bit as supply worries eased, and the US dollar lost ground against other currencies.
Meanwhile, Wall Street was buzzing: AI-related stocks pushed Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 to fresh record highs, with Dell jumping more than 38% after sharing an upbeat sales outlook.
The S&P 500 is now on track for its ninth straight weekly win, a rare streak that hasn't happened much since 1985.