Asian markets slide after US tech tumble and oil jump
Business
Asian stock markets slid on Friday, following a rough day for US tech stocks and a jump in oil prices.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.33%, South Korea's Kospi fell nearly 3.5%, and losses hit Australia too.
Basically, the ripple effect from Wall Street was felt across Asia.
S&P 500 worst day, Nasdaq down
The sell-off started in the US where the S&P 500 had its worst day in a month, and the Nasdaq 100 lost almost 2%.
Rising oil prices, thanks to tensions near Saudi Arabia, added to worries about inflation and possible interest rate hikes soon.
On top of that, new US tariffs are making things even tougher for global markets already dealing with higher costs and supply chain headaches.