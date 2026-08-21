Asian markets slip as oil and bond yields rise

Asian markets wrapped up the week mostly in the red, weighed down by rising oil prices and higher bond yields.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8% on Friday, capping a rough week with a 4.4% loss, while South Korea and Taiwan had small gains Friday.

Even though South Korea and Taiwan had small gains Friday, both finished lower for the week, showing just how jittery things are with talk about US budget cuts and economic uncertainty.