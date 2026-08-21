Asian markets slip as oil and bond yields rise
Asian markets wrapped up the week mostly in the red, weighed down by rising oil prices and higher bond yields.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8% on Friday, capping a rough week with a 4.4% loss, while South Korea and Taiwan had small gains Friday.
Even though South Korea and Taiwan had small gains Friday, both finished lower for the week, showing just how jittery things are with talk about US budget cuts and economic uncertainty.
Oil rises as US dollar slips
Oil got pricier thanks to tensions in the Gulf, with Brent crude hitting $94.71 before settling at $93.12 a barrel, up over 5% this week. That's adding to global inflation worries.
Meanwhile, the US dollar slipped nearly 1%, partly because of concerns about America's debt situation, while gold was steady at $4,513 an ounce, having climbed 3.1% for the week so far.