Asian markets slip as US and Iran pause strikes

Samsung, SK Group plan $1.3T

Oil prices shot up nearly 2% after attacks on tankers and bases rattled global nerves, then settled just above $72 a barrel.

Investors also saw gold dip slightly as everyone kept an eye on inflation and interest rates.

Meanwhile in South Korea, Samsung and SK Group are grabbing attention with plans for over $1.3 trillion in investments over the next decade, a sign that even during global tension, some companies are thinking big about the future.