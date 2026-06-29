Asian markets slip as US and Iran pause strikes
Asian stock markets started the week in the red after reports that the US and Iran restrained from fresh escalation of their conflict.
South Korea's Kospi slid 3% and Japan's Nikkei dropped 1%.
Interestingly, US stock futures went up a bit on hopes that peace talks in Qatar might cool things down, since both countries have agreed to pause further strikes for now.
Samsung, SK Group plan $1.3T
Oil prices shot up nearly 2% after attacks on tankers and bases rattled global nerves, then settled just above $72 a barrel.
Investors also saw gold dip slightly as everyone kept an eye on inflation and interest rates.
Meanwhile in South Korea, Samsung and SK Group are grabbing attention with plans for over $1.3 trillion in investments over the next decade, a sign that even during global tension, some companies are thinking big about the future.