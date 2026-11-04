Asian markets slip as US futures fall amid midterm count
Business
Asian markets dipped in early Asia trading, echoing drops in US stock futures.
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures slid by 0.3% and 0.6%.
The dollar lost ground and Treasury yields dropped, all pointing to investors getting cautious as the US midterm vote count came in, where a Democratic win could mean political gridlock.
Prediction markets favor Democrats in Congress
Prediction markets are betting big on Democrats taking both the House (97% chance) and Senate (86%).
While this could boost US Treasuries, it might not be great for the dollar.
Add in rising job openings and Middle East tensions affecting oil prices, and you get a market that's feeling pretty nervous as everyone waits to see what happens next.