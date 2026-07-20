Asian markets start week shaky as U.S.-Iran tensions rise

Brent crude jumped nearly 4% to above $91 per barrel, the highest in over a month, thanks to fears about instability in the region.

Rising energy prices have people thinking interest rates might stay high for longer.

Meanwhile, gold slipped below $4,000 an ounce, and silver and platinum also fell.

Chip stocks are feeling the pressure too: worries about whether AI investments will keep going pushed a key semiconductor benchmark into bear market territory, despite strong demand and earnings from big players.