Asian markets steady as oil spikes amid Iran tensions

Energy prices surge after Hormuz closure

With the Strait of Hormuz closed off, oil prices shot up: Brent crude surged over 7% to nearly $97 a barrel.

Shipping costs climbed and inflation worries grew, even affecting government bond yields.

European gas prices also jumped by up to 11% as the situation tightened.

The situation got even messier after the US seized an Iranian vessel, making everyone more cautious about what comes next for global trade and energy costs.