Asian markets tumble after Iran says it's closing Hormuz Strait

Oil lifts yields, US futures slip

Rising oil prices pushed bond yields higher and made the US dollar stronger, while futures for big US indexes like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slipped as traders braced for a possible Fed rate hike.

South Korea's market kept sliding, especially with uncertainty around chip stocks, even though SK Hynix's US debut was strong.

Meanwhile, Citi analysts are still upbeat on tech and AI stocks, saying solid earnings could help steady things despite all the volatility and global tension right now.