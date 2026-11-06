Asian markets tumble as AI linked tech shares suffer losses

Asian stock markets dropped sharply on Friday, mostly because tech shares tied to artificial intelligence took a beating.

South Korea's KOSPI fell over 7%, Japan's Nikkei lost nearly 6% (over 3,000 points), and Taiwan's main index slid by 8%.

Singapore's Straits Times index fell 2.20% to 5,180, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was trading lower during early trading, reflecting the nervous mood.