Asian markets up as Trump says Iran agreed to nuclear halt

What's happening on the ground and in the markets

Trump gave a nod to Shehbaz Sharif's offer to help mediate in the Middle East.

There's talk of a 15-point peace plan from the US while Iran accuses the US and Israel of hitting its nuclear plant but is letting non-hostile ships pass through Hormuz.

Over in the markets, US futures bounced back after Wall Street slipped, oil prices dropped below $100 a barrel, and India looks set for a positive start after some big investor moves.