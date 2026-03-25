Asian markets up as Trump says Iran agreed to nuclear halt
Asian stock markets are having a good day: South Korea is leading, and Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng are both up 1% to 3%.
This boost comes after President Trump said Iran agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons (though Iran denied holding any talks with the US), giving investors hope as the U.S.-Iran conflict enters week four.
What's happening on the ground and in the markets
Trump gave a nod to Shehbaz Sharif's offer to help mediate in the Middle East.
There's talk of a 15-point peace plan from the US while Iran accuses the US and Israel of hitting its nuclear plant but is letting non-hostile ships pass through Hormuz.
Over in the markets, US futures bounced back after Wall Street slipped, oil prices dropped below $100 a barrel, and India looks set for a positive start after some big investor moves.