Asian markets wobble as AI-induced jitters hit Wall Street

AI isn't just a buzzword—it's rattling markets and making investors rethink where their money goes. With big tech stocks sliding, people are looking for safer bets like US Treasuries (which rallied), while gold lost some shine and the dollar was mixed. Meanwhile, central bank policy and other factors continued to influence markets.

Interest rates and economic indicators

It all comes down to uncertainty around how AI will impact different industries—not just tech.

Economic indicators and upcoming inflation data could sway whether interest rates get cut soon (investors are betting July).

For now, everyone's watching how these trends play out across global markets.