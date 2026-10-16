Asian Paints, Berger Paints to hike prices as costs rise
Business
Asian Paints is set to bump up its prices by an indicative 3% from 1 November 2026, while Berger Paints plans a 3% to 4% hike starting between late October and the first week of November 2026.
The move comes as costs for raw materials, packaging, and logistics keep rising, and yes, dealers already got the heads-up.
Birla Opus joins crude-driven price hikes
With Brent crude oil getting pricier, making paint has become more expensive, especially for things like solvents and resins.
The timing lines up with Diwali season, when lots of people repaint their homes. Even with higher prices, demand is expected to stay strong.
Birla Opus is also joining in with similar price hikes as paint brands hope for a better year ahead.