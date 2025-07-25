Asian Paints shares have gained 4.43% in a month Business Jul 25, 2025

Asian Paints shares closed at ₹2,375.4 on Thursday, up 0.67% for the day.

Over the past month, the stock has climbed 4.43%, and it's held steady with a slight 0.27% rise over three months—even as markets have been a bit unpredictable lately.

With a market cap of ₹2,25,612 crore and a low beta (0.72), it's showing some real stability.