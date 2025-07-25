Next Article
Asian Paints shares have gained 4.43% in a month
Asian Paints shares closed at ₹2,375.4 on Thursday, up 0.67% for the day.
Over the past month, the stock has climbed 4.43%, and it's held steady with a slight 0.27% rise over three months—even as markets have been a bit unpredictable lately.
With a market cap of ₹2,25,612 crore and a low beta (0.72), it's showing some real stability.
P/E ratio at 61.5
The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio sits at 61.5 with earnings per share (EPS) of 38.23—numbers that suggest investors see long-term potential here.
For anyone tracking stocks that keep their cool when things get bumpy, Asian Paints is one to watch right now.