ONGC's stock trades at ₹244.46, down by 0.45% today
ONGC's stock opened at ₹244.46 on July 25, 2025, with a market cap of ₹3.08 lakh crore.
For anyone eyeing the numbers, its price-to-earnings ratio is 8.52 and earnings per share are 28.74—handy figures if you're tracking value stocks.
ONGC has lostCAT 1.82% in last 3 months
The last three months saw a slight dip of -1.82%, but there's been a tiny uptick of 0.37% in the past month, suggesting things might be stabilizing.
With a six-month beta close to 1, ONGC has handled recent market swings with steady nerves, and yesterday's closing price was ₹245.55 after active trading across exchanges.