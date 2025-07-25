ONGC's stock trades at ₹244.46, down by 0.45% today

ONGC has lostCAT 1.82% in last 3 months

The last three months saw a slight dip of -1.82%, but there's been a tiny uptick of 0.37% in the past month, suggesting things might be stabilizing.

With a six-month beta close to 1, ONGC has handled recent market swings with steady nerves, and yesterday's closing price was ₹245.55 after active trading across exchanges.