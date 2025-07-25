L&T's tech services arm posts ₹2,866 crore revenue

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to announce its Q1 FY26 results soon, but its tech services arm is already making headlines with ₹2,866 crore in revenue—a solid 16% jump from last year.

Net profit for the quarter nudged up to ₹316 crore.

Even with some cooling off since last quarter, L&T keeps landing major contracts.

For all of FY25, L&T's total revenue climbed nearly 16% to ₹2.56 lakh crore and net profit hit ₹17,687 crore.

Earnings per share also got a nice boost—good signs for anyone watching the company's long-term game.