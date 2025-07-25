Next Article
HUL to announce Q1 results on July 31
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is set to share its Q1 FY25 results on July 31.
The last quarter saw a small dip, with revenue dropping slightly to ₹15,670 crore and net profit slipping from ₹2,988 crore to ₹2,476 crore.
HUL's yearly performance
Even with the recent dip, HUL's yearly numbers are solid—revenue grew to ₹63,121cr and net profit edged up to ₹10,679cr for the year ending March 2025.
With its lineup of big-name brands, HUL's steady performance will be in focus as everyone waits for the latest update.