Titan Company stock gains 3% in last 3 months

Titan shares trade actively today

On July 25, Titan's shares traded actively with 5116 changing hands and closed at ₹3,467.80.

The company is valued at an impressive ₹3 lakh crore-plus in market cap, and its financials—like a P/E ratio of nearly 93 and earnings per share of about ₹38—reflect solid stability even when the market gets bumpy (beta: 0.75).