Titan Company stock gains 3% in last 3 months
Titan Company's stock has managed a steady 3.01% gain over the past three months as of July 25, 2025—even though it dipped by 1.18% recently.
The latest closing price was ₹3,471.40, showing a small bump up from the previous day.
Despite some ups and downs, Titan keeps catching investors' attention for its resilience.
Titan shares trade actively today
On July 25, Titan's shares traded actively with 5116 changing hands and closed at ₹3,467.80.
The company is valued at an impressive ₹3 lakh crore-plus in market cap, and its financials—like a P/E ratio of nearly 93 and earnings per share of about ₹38—reflect solid stability even when the market gets bumpy (beta: 0.75).