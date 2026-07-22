Asian shares mixed as US rally meets oil inflation fears
Business
Asian shares traded mixed on Wednesday.
Wall Street had a rally Tuesday, with big gains from AI stars like NVIDIA and Micron boosting the S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq.
But a spike in oil prices brought back worries about stubborn inflation and higher interest rates sticking around.
Nikkei slips 0.2% as yen weakens
Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2% as a weak yen made rising energy costs hurt even more.
South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.7%, and Australia's market edged up too, but Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped over 1%. Shanghai stayed mostly flat.
The US dollar also dipped slightly against the yen, adding to Japan's economic headaches.