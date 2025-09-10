Asian stock markets mixed as US inflation data looms
Asian stock markets were all over the place this Wednesday, as investors watched for new US inflation numbers that could shape future interest rate cuts.
The recent slowdown in US hiring has people betting on lower rates soon, while rising tensions in the Middle East are driving up oil prices.
South Korea's market edged up, but Japan and Australia saw more uneven results.
Wall Street's future points to slight gains
US equity futures got a small boost thanks to big tech lifting the S&P 500—even though Apple shares slipped after launching the iPhone 17.
Oil prices kept climbing with Middle East worries, and traders are glued to upcoming inflation data ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting, hoping for several rate cuts this year.
Trump threatens tariffs on countries buying Russian oil
Donald Trump is hinting at new tariffs on China and India, both major buyers of Russian oil.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching how China handles its economy and whether the US and EU will team up against Russia.
The Japanese yen stayed steady despite talk of possible interest rate hikes from Japan's central bank.