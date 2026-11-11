Asian stocks climb after CoreWeave beats estimates easing AI fears
Asian stocks got a boost on Wednesday after CoreWeave reported stronger-than-expected earnings, calming worries about the AI sector.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%, and a regional index nudged up 0.2%.
Even though contracts for tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% in early Asian trading after the underlying index dropped 0.6% in regular trading.
Australia New Zealand bonds slip
Bond markets in Australia and New Zealand slipped as US Treasuries sold off, but the dollar and oil prices held steady.
CoreWeave's shares jumped 2% on its surprise results, helping lift investor mood despite some debt concerns.
Meanwhile in Tokyo, SoftBank shares dropped 8% after posting a big quarterly loss, and fresh US inflation data has people guessing about possible Federal Reserve rate hikes.