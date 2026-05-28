Asian stocks fall after US strike in Iran, crude jumps

Strait of Hormuz slowdown worries investors

With traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowing down, investors are worried about rising costs and new tolls.

Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.2%, South Korea stayed flat, and MSCI's Asia-Pacific index edged down 0.1%.

Meanwhile, everyone's watching US inflation data and the dollar hit a four-week high against the yen, showing just how tense things feel worldwide right now.