Asian stocks fall after US strike in Iran, crude jumps
Business
Asian stocks took a hit on Thursday after a US military strike in Iran put ceasefire talks on shaky ground.
The uncertainty pushed oil prices higher: Brent crude jumped to $96.50 per barrel, and US crude climbed to $90.59.
It's one of those days where global headlines really shake up the markets.
Strait of Hormuz slowdown worries investors
With traffic through the Strait of Hormuz slowing down, investors are worried about rising costs and new tolls.
Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.2%, South Korea stayed flat, and MSCI's Asia-Pacific index edged down 0.1%.
Meanwhile, everyone's watching US inflation data and the dollar hit a four-week high against the yen, showing just how tense things feel worldwide right now.