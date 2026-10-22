Asian stocks fall as Samsung and SK Hynix shares slide
Business
Asian stock markets dropped on Thursday, weighed down by declines in chip heavyweights Samsung and SK Hynix.
Even US futures took a hit, with the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 both sliding.
Tesla shares fell after the company trimmed its spending plans, while Meta got a small boost thanks to new investments in AI.
Oil tops $110 amid Saudi attacks
Oil prices soared past $110 a barrel after deadly attacks in Saudi Arabia sparked worries about supply shortages.
The US pulled some staff out of Saudi Arabia over rising threats from Yemen's Houthi militants, and there is talk of possible military action involving Iran.
Meanwhile, making everyone even more nervous about where the global economy is headed.