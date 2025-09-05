Asian stocks gain after Wall Street's rally

Investors are closely monitoring US jobs data

Investors are watching for fresh US jobs numbers, hoping for just enough slowdown to spark Fed action without hurting the economy.

With S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 both hitting new highs, markets are betting on a rate cut this month—and maybe more by year-end—as rising costs and slower demand challenge the job market.

Projections suggest only modest job growth in August and unemployment at its highest since 2021, making these next moves from the Fed especially important.