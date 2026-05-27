Asian stocks hit records on US tech rally, U.S.-Iran talks
Business
Asian stock markets broke records on Wednesday, riding the wave from a big tech rally in the US and hopes for progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.5% to a yearly high, and South Korea's Kospi soared 4% to a 52-week high.
The upbeat mood followed strong gains on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq closed up 1.19% after hitting its own high.
AI hype boosts tech, oil dips
AI hype is still driving major investments into tech-heavy markets. No surprise there. The S&P 500 also touched a fresh peak before closing up for the day.
Meanwhile, oil prices dipped below $100 per barrel as talks between the US and Iran continued, even with some tensions in the region.
Indian markets look set for a flat start today with global news keeping investors cautious.