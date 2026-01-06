Asian stocks keep rallying, showing surprising strength

Asian stock markets kept climbing on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei and China futures leading the way. Investors seemed unfazed by global headlines and kept the momentum going, pushing the region's equities to new highs.

Why does this matter? Despite slowdowns elsewhere, Asia's markets are holding up strong—thanks to big demand for tech exports and AI.

This is especially good news for investors in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and India.

Even with tariffs and uncertainty around the world, Asia's resilience stands out.

What's fueling the rise? Supportive moves from central banks (like US Fed easing and Bank of Japan starting to normalize rates), fresh stimulus from China, plus tax cuts in India and spending boosts in Japan are all helping.

Tech sectors—especially those tied to AI—are getting a lot of love right now.