Asian stocks mixed as oil prices surge on Iran tensions

Full closure could send oil prices soaring

The Strait of Hormuz handles 20% of the world's oil, and about 84% of the oil and 83% of the LNG transiting it are destined for Asian markets.

With insurers pulling out and major oil companies pausing shipments, analysts say a full closure could send oil prices soaring, with some warning prices could rise sharply.

That means higher costs everywhere, from transport to your daily essentials.