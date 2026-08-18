Asian stocks mixed as oil surge draws investor attention
Business
Asian stocks had a mixed day on Tuesday, with South Korea's market bouncing back 3% after a holiday and Japan's indexes making a mild recovery.
Meanwhile, India's Nifty 50 looks set for a negative start.
The big story? Oil prices shot up, which always gets investors paying attention.
Brent tops $91.15, bond yields climb
Brent crude crossed $91.15 per barrel thanks to ongoing tensions in places like Lebanon and between the US and Iran.
This matters because higher oil costs can make everything else pricier, never fun for economies that import a lot of energy, like many in Asia.
On top of that, bond yields in the US Australia, New Zealand, and Japan are climbing due to concerns about government debt and inflation sticking around.