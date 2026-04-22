Asian stocks mixed with Taiex up 1.1% and Nikkei rising
Asian stock markets had a mixed day on Wednesday, with some countries seeing gains and others slipping.
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5%, helped by a big jump in SoftBank shares, while Taiwan's Taiex led the region with a 1.1% boost.
Meanwhile, South Korea's Kospi and Australia's ASX both dipped, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.3%.
China's Shanghai Composite barely moved.
Brent above $98 amid Hormuz tensions
Oil prices eased slightly, offering some relief from inflation worries, but they're still high enough to keep everyone on edge: Brent crude stayed above $98 per barrel.
Ongoing geopolitical tensions, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, have investors in oil-importing countries like Japan watching closely for any disruptions that could push energy costs higher and slow down growth.