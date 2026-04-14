Asian stocks rally after Trump says Iran sought ceasefire talks Business Apr 14, 2026

Asian stocks got a boost on Tuesday after President Trump shared that Iran had reached out to the US for possible ceasefire talks, even with tensions high in the Strait of Hormuz.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both climbed more than 2%, and the broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) was up 1%.

Indian markets were closed for Ambedkar Jayanti.