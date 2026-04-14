Asian stocks rally after Trump says Iran sought ceasefire talks
Asian stocks got a boost on Tuesday after President Trump shared that Iran had reached out to the US for possible ceasefire talks, even with tensions high in the Strait of Hormuz.
Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's Kospi both climbed more than 2%, and the broader MSCI Asia-Pacific index (excluding Japan) was up 1%.
Indian markets were closed for Ambedkar Jayanti.
US dollar slips to 6-week low
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose nearly 0.9%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures trended positive, signs that investors are feeling hopeful about easing tensions.
Meanwhile, the US dollar slipped to its lowest in six weeks as people felt less need for safe-haven currencies; the euro and British pound both nudged higher.
Iranian officials still warned that energy prices could spike if blockades continue, so things aren't totally calm just yet.